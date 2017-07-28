

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), a storage and information management services company, Friday said it has agreed to purchase MAG Datacenters, LLC, which operates Fortrust, a private data center businesses for total consideration of approximately $128 million.



The company expects earnings per share dilution of $0.01 to $0.02 in 2017 and for the acquisition to be accretive in 2019 following integration. The transaction is expected to deliver more than 9 megawatts of existing data center capacity and provide expansion capability for an additional 7 MW.



The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and anticipated to be completed prior to the end of the third quarter.



The company intends to fund the purchase with a combination of approximately $73.5 million from a private placement of stock to the seller and $54.5 million in cash.



Iron Mountain projects a stabilized return of in the mid teens following build-out and lease-up of the expansion capacity.



Fortrust is a Denver -based provider of multi-tenant data center space in the Colorado/Mountain region. At June 30, 2017, Fortrust's data center operations comprised a state-of-the-art facility totaling 210,000 square feet of spacee. The existing space provides approximately 9 MW of power capacity, 75 percent of which is leased to a diversified base of 250 customers.



The acquisition will provide Iron Mountain with expansion potential.



Mark Kidd, senior vice president and general manager, Iron Mountain Data Centers, said, 'With this acquisition - our first in the data center business - we are expanding our network to better serve target customers for whom our reputation for enhanced security, customer service and compliance are important factors in data center selection. This acquisition, together with Phase I of our Northern Virginia campus, will bring total capacity to more than 30 MW with the ability to expand to more than 70 MW across our data center properties.'



