The primary factor driving the freeze-dried food market is the superior quality product compared to other drying technologies. The final product has an excellent shelf-life (up to 25 years) without any added preservative. The high shelf-life makes it a profitable product during its supply chain. Moreover, the products have an original shape with light-weight that makes it convenient for transportation and is appealing also.

In Europe, its application in healthy snack items is growing at a faster rate, which is another major driver for the market. Freeze-dried food can be stored for longer duration at home or on a journey and requires no time for cooking, which has grown its importance among consumers. The restraining factor for the market is the availability of other drying techniques such as spray-drying, and fluid bed drying, as they are relatively low-cost than freeze-drying. Freeze-drying equipment are comparatively costlier than other dryers, which is a major drawback for small- and medium-scale industries.

Europe holds the second highest share in the freeze-dried product market. The European region comprises of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Russia and others. Among all the countries in the European region, the United Kingdom is expected to contribute the highest during the forecast period. France, Spain and Germany are other European countries that have high growth potential in the freeze-dried food market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

Nestle

Uniliver

Mondelez International

European Freeze-dry

Heinz Wattie's

Paradise Fruits

Expedition Foods

Chaucer Freeze Dried

The Premium Snack Company

Lyo Italia

Sleaford Quality Foods



