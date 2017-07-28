City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 27-July-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 193.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue 194.42p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 27-July-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 77.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 77.12p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.19m

Borrowing Level: 13%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528