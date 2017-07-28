sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,93 Euro		-0,29
-2,37 %
WKN: A0NC61 ISIN: US1313473043 Ticker-Symbol: CJ3A 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALPINE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CALPINE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,043
12,522
13:04
12,07
12,54
12:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CALPINE CORPORATION
CALPINE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CALPINE CORPORATION11,93-2,37 %