Factors driving the beta-glucan industry are the increasing consumption of nutraceuticals and functional food, its usage as immunomodulator (immunomodulators are chemical agents that modify the immune response) and increased usage as fat substitutes. The increased usage as a fat substitute and as yeast additive in biodiesel production, are the other key factors propelling the beta-glucan industry growth. High cholesterol levels, rising obesity, and diabetes have increased the usage of beta-glucan in medicines.

The Europe beta-glucan market is geographically divided into Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Russia, Italy and others. France has the highest share accounting to 19% of the total beta-glucan market of Europe, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom, with 15.3% and 12.5%, respectively.

Trends that are driving the market growth include expansion and product enhancement strategies by various players. The food industry is constantly witnessing innovations in the healthy-food category, in order to meet the rising demand for natural additives. There is also an advanced nutraceutical market that has many product offerings, with ß-glucan as the primary ingredient.

