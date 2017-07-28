

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German inflation accelerated unexpectedly to a 3-month high in July on energy prices, preliminary data from Destatis showed Friday.



Inflation, based on consumer prices, grew 1.7 percent annually, slightly faster than the 1.6 percent rise posted in June. Inflation was forecast to ease to 1.5 percent.



Energy prices advanced 0.9 percent after stabilizing in June. Meanwhile, food inflation slowed marginally to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent a month ago. Services prices grew again by 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent, which was double the expected rate of 0.2 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices 1.5 percent annually, similar to June's rate but bigger than the forecast of 1.4 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP moved up 0.4 percent, slightly faster than the economists' forecast of 0.3 percent. Final data is due on August 11.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX