Europe is the second-largest market for the algae omega-3 ingredient, globally. Omega-3 oil from algae source is considered to be a premium source of omega-3. The major players in the market are DSM, Bioprocess Algae, Algaecides, Algisys, Terravia (Solazyme), among others.

There is an increased trend for the consumption of fortified food and beverage products in Europe, which is driving the market growth. In most of the European countries, the intake of EPA/DHA is not up to the level of the recommended daily intake. However, there is a growing concern for the high omega-3 intake in the region, which is driving the market growth. Algae omega-3 demand is growing at a fast rate, as a health supplement, as it provides the same benefits as that of fish oil; however, it has no off-odor or taste. The high-cost of production and costly downstream processing are the major factors affecting the market growth.

Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and Spain are the major markets for the algal-based EPA ingredients and fortified products. Germany is the largest market for algae omega-3 ingredient, with a market share of 31%, followed by the United Kingdom and France. Russia is the fastest-growing market in Europe, due to the growing consumer awareness regarding omega-3 intake.

