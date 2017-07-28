sprite-preloader
Freitag, 28.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sales under the LTIP in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2017:

Name:Mark Dytor
Position and company:Chief Executive, AECI
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary sharesto settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Date of transaction:27 July 2017
Number of securities:14 878
Price per security:10716 cents
Total value of transaction:R1594326,48
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Name:Mark Kathan
Position and company:Chief Financial Officer, AECI
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary sharesto settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Date of transaction:27 July 2017
Number of securities:11 371
Price per security:10716 cents
Total value of transaction:R1218516,36
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Name:Edwin Ludick
Position and company:Director, AECI Mining Solutions Ltd (a major subsidiary)
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares
Date of transaction:27 July 2017
Number of securities:10 951
Price per security:10716 cents
Total value of transaction:R1173509,16
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

28 July 2017

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


