AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sales under the LTIP in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2017:

Name: Mark Dytor Position and company: Chief Executive, AECI Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary sharesto settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Date of transaction: 27 July 2017 Number of securities: 14 878 Price per security: 10716 cents Total value of transaction: R1594326,48 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Mark Kathan Position and company: Chief Financial Officer, AECI Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary sharesto settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Date of transaction: 27 July 2017 Number of securities: 11 371 Price per security: 10716 cents Total value of transaction: R1218516,36 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Edwin Ludick Position and company: Director, AECI Mining Solutions Ltd (a major subsidiary) Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares Date of transaction: 27 July 2017 Number of securities: 10 951 Price per security: 10716 cents Total value of transaction: R1173509,16 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

28 July 2017

