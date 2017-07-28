A 60 MW solar PV plant in the city of Toledo, the largest solar project to be financially underpinned by the Development Bank of the Philippines, has begun dispatching electricity to the grid.

Having been awarded the certificate of compliance (COC) by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the First Toledo Solar Energy Corporation (FTSEC) has switched on its 60 MW solar power plant in the city of Toledo, southwestern Cebu.

"The COC is proof that a power plant complies with all the applicable regulations, deeming it safe to switch on and operate," said renewable energy company Citicore Power, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...