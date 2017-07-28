The German-headquartered solar manufacturer, which acquired the manufacturing facility from insolvent French module maker Sillia in June, said the factory has already orders totaling 20 MW.

Germany-based solar module manufacturer Recom has announced that its French unit Recom-Sillia has restarted manufacturing activities at its solar module factory in Lannion, in the French northern region of Brittany.

Recom said that its French division has already a pipeline of new projects totaling 20 MW, of which two thirds is for customers outside France. The company had previously announced it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...