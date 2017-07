The Spanish company acquired the solar park, located in the region of Extremadura, for €61.5 million.

Spanish solar company Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente announced it has acquired a 10.9 MW solar park near Badajoz, in Spain's southern region of Extremadura.

The company's unit Solaria Energía Generación Renovable S.L. has acquired 100% of Magacela Solar 1, S.A.U., the special purpose ...

