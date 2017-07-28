Harris Stock Riding High on Innovative ProductsToday's stock represents one of our popular investing strategies that could double the returns for investors in the coming years. The strategy of investing in picks-and-shovels stocks is about investing in companies that supply products or services to a particular growing sector or trend. Investors thus benefit from participating in the the rising trend and get a chance to make handsome gains in the process.The case in point being Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), which provides integrated system solutions for U.S. and international defense. It also provides solutions for public safety networks that include.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...