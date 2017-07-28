

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.78 billion, or $1.01 per share. This was up from $2.59 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $9.93 billion. This was up from $9.84 billion last year.



Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.78 Bln. vs. $2.59 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $9.93 Bln vs. $9.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.76 - $3.88



