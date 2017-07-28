Sessions focussed on realities of changing consumer landscape and reaching, engaging and monetising viewers

IBC announces today the programme for the Audiences and Advertising Conference Stream, which will be held on Saturday 16th September. With broadcasters and media companies operating in an increasingly fragmented multi-platform TV market, the stream will explore where and how audiences are moving and the latest innovations in viewing and advertising technologies.

This exciting stream at IBC features high-profile speakers including:

Jeff Binder, CEO Layer3 TV and Tom Pickett, CEO Ellation who will be talking about the disruption of the US broadcasting industry.

Orpheus Warr, CTO C4 and Adrian Drury, Director of Technology Strategy & Insight Liberty Global who will be sharing their views on the most exciting new technologies and devices transforming the TV market.

Christopher Mead, Senior Director of Partnerships EMEA Twitch who will be joining a panel to discuss the new online video ecosystem who's watching, what makes it one of the fastest growing parts of the TV market, and what can broadcasters learn from the new video players.

Ashwin Navin, CEO Samba TV who will be talking about latest and most exciting developments in TV advertising addressable, cross platform, data driven, dynamic and real-time.

Vaughn McKenzie-Landell, founder Jaak and a panel of innovative new businesses will be speaking about the merits and uses of block chain across the broadcasting and entertainment industries.

Jon Watts, Executive Producer and Managing Partner at MTM said; "The Audiences and Advertising stream this year is the best yet. We've got a diverse range of speakers from some of the world's largest media businesses, leading technology providers and most exciting start-ups and will be exploring some of the most exciting and important developments in the broadcasting world. We've got demos of next-generation TV features and advertising, visions of the future, showcases and debates."

