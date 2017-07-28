Pro-Trader Daily: Report Coverage on Technology Stocks SmartCool Systems, Eguana Technologies, EEStor, and exactEarth

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Computer Hardware industry that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: SmartCool Systems, Eguana Technologies, EEStor, and exactEarth. Register for these free reports at: http://protraderdaily.com/register/.

On Thursday, July 27, 2017, the TSX Venture Composite Index was down 0.13%, finishing the day at 769.21. The Toronto Exchange Composite Index, on the other hand, closed at 15,191.36, up 0.13%.

The Technology Index was in the red, closing the day at 61.56, down 1.35%.

Pro-Trader Daily's complimentary research reports on the following stocks are now available: SmartCool Systems Inc. (TSX-V: SSC), Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: EGT), EEStor Corporation (TSX-V: ESU), and exactEarth Ltd. (TSX: XCT). Sign up now for your free membership and research reports at: http://protraderdaily.com/register/.

SmartCool Systems Inc. (TSX-V: SSC)

Vancouver, Canada headquartered SmartCool Systems Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session flat at $0.05, with a total volume of 265,000 shares traded. Over the last three months and the previous one year, SmartCool Systems' shares have surged 66.67%, each. Shares of the Company, which focuses on the acquisition, commercialization, and marketing of energy saving technologies for commercial and retail businesses worldwide, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. SmartCool Systems' 50-day moving average of $0.04 is above its 200-day moving average of $0.03. See our research report on SSC.V at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SSC.

Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: EGT)

On Thursday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Eguana Technologies Inc. recorded a trading volume of 171,328 shares. The stock ended the day 3.70% lower at $0.26. Eguana Technologies' stock has gained 13.04% in the last one month and 18.18% in the previous three months. Shares of the Company, which designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems worldwide, are trading above its 50-day moving average of $0.23. The complimentary research report on EGT.V at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=EGT.

EEStor Corp. (TSX-V: ESU)

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered EEStor Corp. ended the session 25.97% higher at $0.49, with a total volume of 129,810 shares traded. EEStor's shares have surged 15.48% in the last one month and 79.63% in the previous one year. Shares of the Company, which, through its subsidiary, EEStor, Inc., focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada, are trading above its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $0.52 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $0.44. Register for free and access the latest research report on ESU.V at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ESU.

exactEarth Ltd. (TSX: XCT)

Cambridge, Canada headquartered exactEarth Ltd.'s stock closed the day flat at $1.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4,237 shares. Shares of the Company, which provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide, are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $1.46 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $1.26. Get free access to your research report on XCT.TO at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=XCT.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content, generally in the form of press releases, articles, and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ, and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated, directly or indirectly, for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written, and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents, or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list, contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone Number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily