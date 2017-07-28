Pro-Trader Daily: Canadian Utilities Stocks under Review: Hydro One, Fortis, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Canadian Utilities

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Utilities - Regulated industry that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: Hydro One, Fortis, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Canadian Utilities. Register for these free reports at: http://protraderdaily.com/register/.

On Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the end of trading session, the Toronto Exchange Composite index ended the day at 15,191.36, 0.13% higher, with a total volume of 301,749,962 shares.

Additionally, the Utilities index was slightly down by 0.02%, ending the session at 249.20.

Pro-Trader Daily's complimentary research reports on the following stocks are now available: Hydro One Ltd. (TSX: H), Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP-UN), and Canadian Utilities Ltd. (TSX: CU).

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX: H)

Toronto, Canada headquartered Hydro One Ltd's stock edged 0.22% lower, to finish Thursday's session at $22.43, with a total volume of 653,576 shares traded. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Hydro One's 200-day moving average of $23.60 is above its 50-day moving average of $23.00. Shares of the Company, which, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution utility in Ontario, are trading at a PE ratio of 19.68.

Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS)

On Thursday, shares in St. John's, Canada headquartered Fortis Inc. recorded a trading volume of 657,542 shares. The stock ended the day 0.36% higher at $44.67. Fortis' stock has advanced 0.56% in the last three months and 3.28% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $45.21 is above its 200-day moving average of $43.71. Shares of the Company, which operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the US, and the Caribbean, are trading at a PE ratio of 21.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP-UN)

On Thursday, shares in Hamilton, Bermuda-based Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. ended the session 0.14% higher at $50.70, with a total volume of 89,176 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' shares have has gained 23.86% in the past one year. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $52.54 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $50.80. Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, which engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses, are trading at PE ratio of 55.59.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. (TSX: CU)

Calgary, Canada headquartered Canadian Utilities Ltd.'s stock closed the day 0.10% lower at $41.46. The stock recorded a trading volume of 175,902 shares. Canadian Utilities' shares have advanced 5.36% in the last three months and 3.16% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $41.36 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $39.08. Shares of the Company, which engages in the electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses, are trading at a PE ratio of 18.84.

