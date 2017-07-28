Pro-Trader Daily: Daily Coverage on Healthcare Stocks Extendicare, Medical Facilities, Sienna Senior Living, and Centric Health

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Health Care Providers industry that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: Extendicare, Medical Facilities, Sienna Senior Living, and Centric Health. Register for these free reports at: http://protraderdaily.com/register/.

At the close of the Canadian markets on Thursday, July 27, 2017, the Toronto Exchange Composite index ended the trading session at 15,191.36, 0.13% higher from its previous closing price.

The Healthcare Index was in the red, closing the day at 69.30, down 1.53%.

Pro-Trader Daily's complimentary research reports on the following stocks are now available: Extendicare Inc. (TSX: EXE), Medical Facilities Corporation (TSX: DR), Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX: SIA), and Centric Health Corporation (TSX: CHH). Sign up now for your free membership and research reports at: http://protraderdaily.com/register/.

Extendicare Inc. (TSX: EXE)

Markham, Canada-based Extendicare Inc.'s stock lost 1.81%, to finish Thursday's session at $9.76, with a total volume of 228,827 shares traded. Extendicare's shares have gained 18.88% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Extendicare's 200-day moving average of $10.27 is above its 50-day moving average of $10.14. Shares of the Company, which provides senior care services in Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 19.80. See our research report on EXE.TO at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=EXE.

Medical Facilities Corp. (TSX: DR)

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Medical Facilities Corp. recorded a trading volume of 88,080 shares. The stock ended the day 1.09% lower at $13.25. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $17.07 is above its 50-day moving average of $14.45. Shares of the Company, which, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 28.80. The complimentary research report on DR.TO is at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DR.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX: SIA)

On Thursday, shares in Markham, Canada headquartered Sienna Senior Living Inc. ended the session 0.26% lower at $17.33, with a total volume of 52,167 shares traded. Sienna Senior Living's shares have advanced 0.87% in the past three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Further, the stock's 50-day moving average of $17.72 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $17.45. Shares of Sienna Senior Living, which, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care services in Canada, are trading at PE ratio of 47.48. Register for free and access the latest research report on SIA.TO at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SIA.

Centric Health Corp. (TSX: CHH)

Toronto, Canada headquartered Centric Health Corp.'s stock closed the day 1.49% higher at $0.68. The stock recorded a trading volume of 514,500 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 264,504 shares. Centric Health's shares have rallied 209.09% in the previous one year. Shares of the Company, which provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada, are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $0.73 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $0.69. Get free access to your research report on CHH.TO at: http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CHH.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content, generally in the form of press releases, articles, and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ, and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated, directly or indirectly, for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written, and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents, or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake, or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone Number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily