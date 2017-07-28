The "Europe Collagen Market Growth, Trends Forecasts (2017 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The gelatin market is expected to be dominated by Europe, with a market value of USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2022. Collagen is the connective tissue protein used as a gelling agent in food. Personal care and cosmetics are other fields where collagen has high demand.

Owing to the increasing competition, leading companies in Europe are investing in R&D studies associated with Collagen drug delivery systems, which is, in turn, aiding wide application of collage peptide and gelatin.

Collagen was classified by the European Commission as specified risk material, due to the high concentration of BSE infection, which weakened the usage of collagen. In the light of these concerns, considerable demand has been created for gelatin replacement products. Europe is responding to this need by developing recombinant gelatin product.

The European collagen market continued to develop, since 2009, as a result of various market dynamics, such as expanding application areas of collagen, growing preference for collagen-based products, increasing geriatric population, preference for minimally invasive or non-invasive technologies and the increasing use of collagen by biomedical industries. The major demand for collagen products is from developed countries of Europe, such as Germany, France, Italy, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introdcution

2. Market Overview

3. Market Dynamics

4. Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

Cargill Inc.

Gelatine Manufacturers of Europe

Collagen solutions

Rousselot

Gelita AG

Aneva Derma

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Skinade

Gold collagen

Lapi Gelatin

Italgelatine SpA



Weishardt Group

Tessenderlo Group

Danish Crown A/S



