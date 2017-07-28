

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (HCN) released a profit for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $390.98 million, or $1.06 per share. This was lower than $414.44 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.06 billion. This was down from $1.08 billion last year.



Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $390.98 Mln. vs. $414.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.8% -Revenue (Q2): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.25



