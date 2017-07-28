

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $92 million, or $0.33 per share. This was lower than $124 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $1.45 billion. This was up from $1.37 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $92 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.14 - $2.18



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX