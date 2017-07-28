

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's central bank decided to leave its key rate unchanged on Friday but reaffirmed more easing in the second half of the year.



The board of directors of Bank of Russia kept its key rate at 9.00 percent after deducting it for three times this year. The decision was in line with economists' expectations.



Previously, the bank cut the rate by 25 basis points each in June and March and by 50 basis points in April.



The board repeated that it sees room for cutting the key rate in the second half of 2017.



The bank said it will continue to set such monetary conditions in such a way to support the propensity to save and warrant balanced growth in consumption, thereby curbing inflation risks.



Policymakers noted that inflation remains close to the target, while economic recovery is continuing. At the same time, short-term and mid-term inflation risks persist.



The bank said it will continue to conduct moderately tight monetary policy to maintain inflation close to the 4 percent target.



The central bank maintained its growth outlook for this year at 1.3-1.8 percent. The assessed that growth above 1.5-2 percent a year is attainable if structural reforms are put in place.



