

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were lower in the mid-market trading Friday with Swiss bank UBS Group AG and French car maker Renault SA among the losers following their earnings release.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was losing 35.19 points or 1.01 percent to 3,457.95.



France's CAC 40 index was trading down 67.84 points or 1.31 percent to 5,119.11.



The benchmark DAX in Germany was moving down 87.77 points or 0.72 percent to 12,124.27.



The FTSE 100, U.K.'s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, was losing 50.93 points or 0.68 percent to 7,392.08.



On Thursday, the major European markets moved to the downside. The DAX fell 0.8 percent, the FTSE 100 edged down 0.1 percent and the CAC 40 fell 0.06%.



In stock-specific action, the banking sector was in focus with major banks coming out with their earnings reports.



UBS shares were down around 4 percent on concerns over client activity and margins in its wealth management division, despite reporting 14 percent higher profit in its second quarter.



However, peer Credit Suisse Group AG gained 2 percent after posting a profit in its second quarter, compared to last year's loss.



Shares of both French bank BNP Paribas SA and Spanish bank Banco Santander, S.A. traded down below 1 percent, despite reporting higher earnings. British bank Barclays PLC traded down 0.7 percent.



Renault SA dropped around 5 percent, despite reporting a 59 percent surge in first-half profit on increased volume and with a larger payout from its holding in Nissan Motor .



Air Liquide SA was down 2 percent, despite higher results.



German industrial gases group Linde AG's shares were down 2 percent despite a 2 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit.



International Consolidated Airlines Group was down 2 percent, despite reporting higher second-quarter profit.



British telecom firm BT Group plc was down 4 percent after reporting weak results in its first quarter.



