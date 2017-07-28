

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer price inflation remained stable in July, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate as seen in June and matched economists' expectations.



The stability in annual inflation came from a slight acceleration in services and energy prices, offset by a slowdown in food prices, the Insee said.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent after staying flat. Prices were forecast to fall 0.4 percent.



Inflation, based on harmonized index of consumer prices, also held steady in July, at 0.8 percent, as expected. Final data is due on August 11.



Month-on-month, the HICP declined 0.4 percent, in line with expectations.



Another report from Insee showed that household consumption declined 0.8 percent in June after rising for two consecutive months. Household spending had increased by revised 0.9 percent in May and 0.5 percent in April.



In the second quarter, consumer spending rebounded 0.4 percent, offsetting prior quarter's 0.4 percent fall.



