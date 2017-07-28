Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

O'KEY Group S.A. / Half-yearly Results O'KEY Group announces operating results for Q2 and H1 2017 28-Jul-2017 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 28 July 2017 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q2 AND H1 2017 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the "Group"), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces its unaudited operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2017. All the materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. Q2 2017 operating highlights - Group net retail revenue increased by 4.9% YoY to RUB 41,793 mln from RUB 39,826 mln; - Net retail revenue from our hypermarket and supermarket segment increased by 2.0% YoY to RUB 39,313 mln. The improved trend in revenue was largely driven by higher average ticket, up 3.8% YoY; - Net retail revenue from our discounter segment grew by 95.3% YoY to RUB 2,473 mln. Trends we observed in the last two quarters continued, with average ticket growing 18.3% and traffic up 64.6%; - Like-for-like (LFL) Group net retail revenue was almost flat YoY as negative hypermarket and supermarket LFL performance was largely offset by solid growth in the discounter segment; - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue from our hypermarket and supermarket segment decreased by 2.1% YoY (vs. 6.4% decrease in Q1'17) on the back of a 4.6% YoY decrease in LFL traffic and a 2.5% YoY increase in LFL average ticket; - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue from our discounter segment increased by 67.4% YoY driven by a 40.4% YoY increase in LFL traffic and a 19.2% YoY increase in LFL average ticket. H1 2017 operating highlights - Group net retail revenue increased by 2.6% YoY from RUB 82,412 mln to RUB 84,590 mln; - Net retail revenue from our hypermarket and supermarket segment decreased by 0.3% YoY to RUB 79,955 mln; - Net retail revenue from our discounter segment grew by 108.5% YoY to RUB 4,629 mln; - Like-for-like (LFL) Group net retail revenue decreased by 2.5% YoY, due to a 3.6% YoY decrease in LFL traffic and a 1.1% YoY increase in average ticket; - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue from our hypermarket and supermarket segment decreased by 4.3% YoY, on the back of a 5.3% YoY decrease in LFL traffic and a 1.0% YoY increase in LFL average ticket; - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue from our discounter segment increased by 67.5% YoY, driven by a 42.5% YoY increase in LFL traffic and a 17.6% YoY increase in LFL average ticket; - One new supermarket was opened during H1 2017 while 2 hypermarkets were closed. Miodrag Borojevic, Chief Executive Officer of the hypermarket and supermarket segment, said: "During the second quarter we saw some improvement in the underlying performance of the business with net retail revenue growing by 2.0% YoY. In the reporting period the team continued working on the assortment improvement, promotion strategy, and on-shelf availability. These measures are expected to accelerate our traffic and average basket growth in the second half of the year. The quarter was also marked by changes in the management team, which was strengthened by a new commercial and marketing director and a new IT director. During the quarter we also announced a partnership with Familia, a leading off-price retailer in Russia. We strongly believe that the ongoing strategic developments will act as an efficiency booster for our hypermarkets and supermarket business in the future, attracting additional traffic and driving up the profitability." Armin Burger, Chief Executive Officer of the discounter segment, added: "In the second quarter our discounters continued to demonstrate solid results with 109% YoY net retail revenue growth. Our unique discounter concept is becoming increasingly popular with consumers, as more of them choose DA! as their destination store. Focusing on the quality of our private label brands as well as improving the overall in-store shopping experience has helped us to achieve outstanding LFL numbers. We expect to accelerate store openings in the second half of the year, in line with our guidance." Group key operating indicators for the quarter +--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+---------+ |Segment | Q2 2017 | Q2 2016 | +--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+---------+ | | Net |Traffic| Average | Net |Traffic| Average | | | retail | | ticket | retail | | ticket | | |revenue | | |revenue | | | +--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+---------+ |Group | 4.9% | 2.7% | 2.1% | 5.8% | 11.3% | (5.0%) | +--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+---------+ |LFL | (0.0%) |(1.6%) | 1.6% | 2.3% | 4.1% | (1.8%) | |group | | | | | | | +--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+---------+ Group key operating indicators for the first half of 2017 +--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+---------+ |Segment | 1H 2017 | 1H 2016 | +--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+---------+ | | Net |Traffic| Average | Net |Traffic| Average | | | retail | | ticket | retail | | ticket | | |revenue | | |revenue | | | +--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+---------+ |Group | 2.6% | 1.6% | 1.1% | 10.1% | 12.6% | (2.3%) | +--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+---------+ |LFL | (2.5%) |(3.6%) | 1.1% | 5.5% | 4.5% | 1.0% | |group | | | | | | | +--------+--------+-------+---------+--------+-------+---------+ Group key operating indicators for three months of 2017 +----------------------+------+------+------+ | Indicator |April | May | June | +----------------------+------+------+------+ |Net retail revenue | 4.5%| 6.3%| 4.1%| +----------------------+------+------+------+ |LFL net retail revenue|(1.3%)| 1.0%| 0.1%| +----------------------+------+------+------+ |Customer traffic | 3.2%| 3.6%| 1.3%| +----------------------+------+------+------+ |LFL customer traffic |(2.1%)|(0.7%)|(2.0%)| +----------------------+------+------+------+ |Average ticket | 1.2%| 2.5%| 2.7%| +----------------------+------+------+------+ |LFL average ticket | 0.8%| 1.8%| 2.1%| +----------------------+------+------+------+ Hypermarkets and supermarkets: operating review In the second quarter of 2017, O'KEY opened one supermarket in Saint Petersburg and closed two hypermarkets in Cherepovets and Sterlitamak, in line with the ongoing program of store portfolio optimization. The total number of stores reached 109 (72 hypermarkets and 37 supermarkets). The total selling space as of 30 June 2017 stood at 574,069 sq. m. Store developments +--------------------------+-------+------+----------+---------+ | Indicator |Q2 2017| Q2 |Net change| Change | | | | 2016 | | (%) | +--------------------------+-------+------+----------+---------+ |Number of stores | 109| 108| 1| 0.9%| +--------------------------+-------+------+----------+---------+ |Number of net store | 1| 1| 0| 0.0%| |openings | | | | | +--------------------------+-------+------+----------+---------+ |Total selling space (sq. |574,069|569,52| 4,544| 0.8%| |m.) | | 5| | | +--------------------------+-------+------+----------+---------+ Net retail revenue from our hypermarket and supermarket segment in Q2 amounted to RUB 39.3 bln compared to RUB 38.6 bln a year ago. Net retail revenue growth of 2.0% YoY was mainly driven by an increase in average ticket of 3.8% YoY, reinforced by our continuous work on our assortment, and prices catching up with inflation. At the same time, traffic during the quarter was in negative territory, mainly due to growing competitive pressure, along with unfavorable weather conditions in the European area of Russia. Key operating indicators for the quarter +------------+-------+-------+--------+-------+-------+--------+ | Segment | Q2 2017 | Q2 2016 | +------------+-------+-------+--------+-------+-------+--------+ | | Net |Traffic|Average | Net |Traffic|Average | | |retail | | ticket |retail | | ticket | | |revenue| | |revenue| | | +------------+-------+-------+--------+-------+-------+--------+ |Hypermarkets| 2.0% |(1.8%) | 3.8% | 2.4% | 3.7% | (1.3%) | |and | | | | | | | |supermarkets| | | | | | | +------------+-------+-------+--------+-------+-------+--------+ |LFL |(2.1%) |(4.6%) | 2.5% | 2.2% | 4.1% | (1.8%) | |hypermarkets| | | | | | | |and | | | | | | | |supermarkets| | | | | | | +------------+-------+-------+--------+-------+-------+--------+ Key operating indicators for the first half of 2017

