

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early indications from U.S. Futures market suggest that Wall Street might open in a nervous mood on Friday. The market is closely watching the failure of the Obamacare repeal bill and the Russia's order to reduce diplomatic staff in retaliation of the sanctions. Asian shares closed broadly down, while European shares are treading in the negative zone.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 39 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 9.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 49.75 points.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 2.6 percent, up from 1.4 percent in the prior quarter.



Employment Cost Index for the second quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.6 percent, while it grew 0.8 percent in the prior quarter.



The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for 93.1 unchanged from the previous month.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs is expected at 1.00 pm. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1156 and U.S. rig count was 950.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak at a moderated Q&A at the Woodbury Area/St. Paul Chamber of Commerce event in Oakdale, Minnesota, with audience Q&A at 1.20 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Barnes Group Inc. reported an increase in second quarter earnings to $0.81 per share from $0.63. Revenue for the quarter increased to $364.49 million from $306.69 million last year. The company projects full year earnings guidance in a range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share.



Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), a storage and information management services company, said it has agreed to purchase MAG Datacenters, LLC, which operates Fortrust, a private data center businesses for total consideration of approximately $128 million.



UBS Group AG (UBS) reported higher profit in its second quarter, boosted mainly by strong growth in wealth management profit, and higher net interest income. For the second quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 14 percent to 1.174 billion Swiss francs from 1.034 billion francs last year. Earnings per share grew to 0.31 franc from 0.27 franc last year. Profit before tax of 1.502 billion and adjusted profit before tax of 1.675 billion francs were both broadly unchanged, the company noted.



Asian stocks finished broadly down on Friday. In China, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 3.46 points or 0.11 percent to close at 3,253.24, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 151.78 points or 0.53 percent down at 26,979.39.



Japanese shares closed notably lower. The Nikkei 225 Index declined 119.80 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 19,959.84. The broader Topix index closed 0.35 percent lower at 1,621.22.



Australian shares closed lower for the first time in four days. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 82.20 points or 1.42 percent to close at 5,702.80, while the All Ordinaries index lost 77.00 points or 1.32 percent to settle at 5,755.20.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 63.24 points or 1.22 percent, the German DAX is losing 96.68 points 0.80 percent. FTSE 100 of UK is slipping 54.91 points or 0.74 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 35.43 points or 0.39 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.07 percent.



