

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) reported second-quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 compared to $0.93, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.87 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Second-quarter net income attributable to Merck & Co. increased 61% year-over-year to $1.95 billion from $1.21 billion, prior year. GAAP EPS was $0.71 compared to $0.43.



'We continued to deliver strong results in the second quarter, driven by robust momentum for KEYTRUDA and good progress with other products in our portfolio,' said Kenneth Frazier, CEO, Merck.



Second-quarter worldwide sales were $9.93 billion, an increase of 1 percent, including a 1 percent negative impact from Foreign Exchange. Analysts expected revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter. Second-quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 1 percent to $8.8 billion, including a 1 percent negative impact from foreign exchange. The company said the growth was primarily driven by product launches and vaccines, largely offset by the loss of market exclusivity for several products, as well as lower sales in the diabetes franchise.



Research and development (R&D) expenses were $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2017, a 19 percent decrease compared to the second quarter of 2016. The company said the decrease primarily reflects lower intangible asset impairment charges and licensing costs.



For 2017, Merck continues to expect non-GAAP EPS to be between $3.76 and $3.88, including an approximately 1 percent negative impact from Foreign Exchange. Merck reduced 2017 GAAP EPS range to be between $1.60 and $1.72. The company said the change in the GAAP EPS range reflects the inclusion of licensing expenses related to the collaboration with AstraZeneca. For 2017, Merck narrowed and raised 2017 revenue range to be between $39.4 billion and $40.4 billion, including an approximately 1 percent negative impact from Foreign Exchange. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.85 on revenue of $40.07 billion.



