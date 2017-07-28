

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $379.33 million, or $1.06 per share. This was up from $355.80 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $895.49 million. This was up from $848.40 million last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $379.33 Mln. vs. $355.80 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $1.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $895.49 Mln vs. $848.40 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 - $4.19



