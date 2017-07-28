China's GCL System Integration Technology (GCL-SI) and Vina Solar have started manufacturing PV cells in Vietnam, with annual output estimated at 600 MW. Roughly 330 MW of their total output capacity has been reserved for passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) solar cells.The two companies launched production on July 27 with an investment of CNY 222 million ($32.9 million), according to an online statement. GCL-SI has supplied production and testing equipment for the PV cell production lines.In a separate announcement this week, GCL-SI revealed that it has agreed to supply 60 MW of PV modules to Germany's IBC Solar, as part of a new strategic partnership. The Chinese manufacturer will produce the polycrystalline PV modules in Vietnam for installation in the European market. GCL-SI ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...