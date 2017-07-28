GCP Student Living Plc - Investor Report 30 June 2017

GCP Student Living plc (the "Company")

Investor Report 30 June 2017

GCP Student Living plc, the UK's first REIT focused on student residential assets, has published its Investor Report for the period to 30 June 2017. The report is available at:

https://www.gcpuk.com/gcp-student-living-plc/investor-relations/investor-reports/all

AboutGCP Student Living plc

The Company was the first student accommodation REIT in the UK, investing in modern, purpose-built, private student residential accommodation and teaching facilities. Its investments are located primarily in and around London where the Investment Manager believes the Company is likely to benefit from supply and demand imbalances for student residential accommodation.

GCP Student Living's property portfolio comprises nine assets with c.3,450 beds which are either currently fully operational or expected to complete construction / refurbishment over the next two academic years. At 30 June 2017, its property portfolio was valued at £634.6 million.

The Company's standing properties are mainly occupied by international students and offer high specification facilities and hotel-level concierge type services which the Investment Manager believes are attractive to overseas students.