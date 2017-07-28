

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (HCN), a health care REIT, on Friday said it has revised downward its outlook for fiscal 2017 net income attributable to common stockholders to a range of $2.32 to $2.42 per share from the previous range of $2.39 to $2.49 per share.



Further, the company affirmed its 2017 normalized funds from operations or FFO attributable to common stockholders guidance, and continues to expect to report in a range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share.



Further, the company said it is increasing Same Store net operating income or SSNOI guidance and now expect average blended SSNOI growth of approximately 2.25%-3% in 2017, up from earlier expected 2%-3%. The revision reflects better than expected performance in seniors housing operating portfolio in the first half of 2017.



CEO Tom DeRosa said, 'Our core diversified health care real estate platform continues to drive outperformance and demonstrates the value of owning best in class real estate managed by the industry's top operators. Increasing demand for high-end seniors housing has led to pricing power and enabled Welltower to drive consistent rate growth. We are pleased to be raising guidance for our total same store portfolio as a result of our strong first half performance.'



Further, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 of $0.87 per share, as compared to $0.86 per share for the same period in 2016.



