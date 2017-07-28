Eros Now triples its paying subscribers from a million to 2.9 million in just 15 months

EBIT increased by 16.8% to $39.7 million

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, today reported its quarterly financial results for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2017.

Key Highlights

As of June 2017, Eros Now paying subscribers increased by 38% to 2.9 million as compared with 2.1 million paying subscribers as of March 2017.

Eros' library for digital film rights stands at over 10,000 films, with nearly 50% owned in perpetuity. This represents one of the largest offerings of Indian content and significantly boosts the Eros Now offering.

Reduced its Revolving Credit Facility from $123 million to $85 million in fiscal 2017 and since then have set aside approximately $40 million to pay it down further and bring it to around $45 million.

Not including the $40 million set aside for the RCF, Eros has over $112 million of cash on balance sheet, availability under existing lines of credit and access to capital markets and the company remains well-capitalized and able to invest in future growth.

Eros now has long-term contracts in place with Idea, Vodafone, BSNL amongst other telecom operators.

Eros Now partnered with IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) to be the first exclusive digital platform to air the awards weekend to its millions of subscribers worldwide

Eros continues to expand global presence and reach with co-production deals signed in China and Turkey. Indo-China co-productions are slated for release FY18-19.

Catalogue sales have increased meaningfully in the period and contributed to its profitability and strong margins.

EBIT increased by 16.8% to $39.7 million, compared to $34 million in the prior year period. EBIT margin expanded to 15.7% from 12.4% in prior year.

Revenues decreased by 7.8% to $253 million, compared to $274.4 million in fiscal 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 21.4% to $55.7 million, compared to $70.9 million in fiscal 2016.

Net income decreased by 13.5% to $11.5 million, compared to $13.3 million in fiscal 2016.

Despite releasing a significantly lower number of films compared to last year and specifically fewer high and medium budget Hindi films compared to fiscal year 2016, mainly due to impact and after-effects of Rupee demonetization, the Company delivered reasonably steady revenues. This was achieved through a combination of bundled pre-sales strategy which helps us de-risk our business as well as effective monetization of our library and a strong regional film strategy during the year. Eros' Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd, signed a significant television syndication multi-film deal with Zee in Q4 FY17, locking in pre-sales for some of the film slate of FY 2018.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed within this release to our GAAP operating results are included at the end of this release. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Management Comments:

Jyoti Deshpande, Eros' Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said:

Our Fiscal 2017 financial results reflect the flexibility and robustness of the Eros business model wherein we are able to offset slate volatility as well as impact of extraneous market factors beyond our control with steadily increasing high margin catalogue revenues.

Secondly it reflects our financial strength and stability where in without raising any significant external debt or equity, we not only paid down the RCF significantly but also funded our ongoing future slate as well as Eros Now catalogue purchases and originals and still have around $115 million of cash balance after all that. Over $200 million is already invested in the ongoing slate. While we are in advanced stages of negotiations for a debt refinancing deal as well as expect to file a shelf for a potential capital raise soon after this earnings, even if any of these are delayed we are already well capitalized and have enough cash to continue to grow the business in the short to medium turn.

Peak investments in Eros Now like strengthening the catalogue have already taken place so now we can expect to reap from those investments with extraordinary growth ahead of us. The upside from new markets like China, investments for which are already built into our normal capex can also result in windfall gain in the forthcoming fiscals. Our shareholder support has always been strong and we remain committed to staying focused on consolidating our market leadership position and enhancing the shareholder value.

Prem Parameswaran, Group Chief Financial Officer and President of North America also commented:

We believe these are a strong set of financial results in the context that they were delivered. We have further reduced our net debt by close to a further 40 million post balance sheet. We have collected over $25 million of fiscal 2017 trade receivables post balance sheet. We continue to pursue refinancing and capital market transaction and are confident we will go back to being free cash flow positive in fiscal 2018 as we were in fiscal 2016.

Operational Highlights as of March 31, 2017

Eros announced an industry-leading film production pipeline of more than 50 films across eight languages involving over 40 directors. The Company has always thought of ourselves as a content company and have always been committed to growing the India regional film industry. To this effect, its Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd, has partnered with Phars Film, UAE's largest film distribution and exhibition network to jointly co-produce and distribute Malayalam films in respective local territories, where each enjoys a dominant market share. The Company is also pleased to announce two Indo-Turkish co-productions with Pana Film, one of the largest Turkish film studios for Indo-Turkish co-productions. Original stories blending Indian and Turkish cultures will be conceptualized and developed by Eros' in-house writers along with top Turkish writers, and both films will be bilingual. This will expand and deepen its presence into Turkey, the Middle East and North African regions.

Eros continues to expand its geographical monetization canvas. With the support of the Indian Government and using its position as a leading overseas distributor of Indian film content, Eros has continued exploring and opening up new markets. Eros is in the process of releasing its recent offering Munna Micheal in Russia.

During the FY2017, the Company released a total of 45 films including 5 high budget, 10 medium budget and 30 low budget films as compared to a total of 63 films including 6 high budget, 16 medium budget and 41 low budget films during the FY2016. Major releases for FY 2017 included: Housefull 3 (Hindi), Ki Ka (Hindi), Dishoom (Hindi), Baar Baar Dekho (Hindi), Rock On 2 (Hindi), Neel Batte Sannatta (Hindi), Happy Bhaag Jayegi (Hindi), Banjo (Hindi), Kahaani 2 (Hindi), Sardaar Gabbar Singh (Telugu), Janata Garage (Telugu), 24 (Tamil), White (Malayalam), Zara Hatke (Marathi), Chaar Sahibzaade 2 (Punjabi), Amar Prem (Bengali) and Double Feluda (Bengali).

Macro Environment and Competitive Landscape

India is one of the largest mobile handset markets in the world, and being present across all devices is a key strategy for the Company. In Fiscal 2017, Eros Now concluded deals with Samsung to power Bollywood entertainment and Micromax for distribution as a pre-install across all devices.

The Indian film sector has in the recent past attracted significant interest from international majors who are trying to rapidly expand their Indian film libraries and as a result has driven up value of the Indian content. One of Eros' key assets is a large content library which will be a major beneficiary of this trend. At the same time, in order to effectively manage the cost of our future content, Eros has taken active steps over the past two years to develop its own intellectual properties by partnering with both Indian talent and International film companies that offer strategic benefits. Trinity Pictures, the company's visionary venture and in-house franchise label has more than twenty franchises written across new and diverse genres.

Competition within the Indian entertainment industry has always been intense however the market and target audience is broad and diverse in nature. Several SVOD players have been increasing their investment into acquiring and bidding for new content thus making the barriers to entry for new entrants in the Indian OTT landscape very high. The Company strongly believes that linear TV programming in India, although still very large, will slowly be replaced by Internet TV and as a result several OTT services will be successful due to the sheer size, diversity and breadth of the market.

Eros Now and Partnerships

Eros is proud to announce that Eros Now has over 60 million registered users worldwide across WAP, App and Web as of March 31, 2017 and approximately 68 million registered users as of June 30, 2017. Eros Now, having crossed its full year target of a million paying subscribers in the very first quarter of the year, also achieved its year-end target of 2 million paying subscribers before end of FY2017. Continuing with the momentum, as of June 2017, Eros Now has 2.9 million paying subscribers, tripling the base in just 15 months.

Eros Now holds rights to more than 10,000 films, out of which around 5,000 films are owned in perpetuity, across Hindi and regional languages and is launching more original series in the second half of FY 2018 after successfully launching 'Salute Siachen', A first of its kind docu-series shot on mobile phones, India's first ever celebrity high endurance expedition to the Siachen Glacier in FY 2017.

Eros Now was also the number one trending app on the Google Play Store in the month of July. Apple has also featured the Eros Now app in its "App Store Best of 2016," which is a significant testament to Eros' product and service. Demonetization's silver lining is the large addressable market through mobile wallets for Eros Now. Eros expands its reach by having tied up exclusively with SBI Buddy and other e-wallets in India such as Paytm, Mobikwik, Freecharge and Speedpay with an aggregate addressable market of 260 million.

Eros Now partnered with IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) to be the first exclusive digital platform to air the awards weekend to its millions of subscribers worldwide. It also penetrated deeper into the market in Fiscal 2017 by forming long term partnerships across the leading Telecom operators in India including Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL and Airtel.

Other Corporate Updates

In September, 2016, Eros International Plc raised approximately $30 million through a private placement from two existing institutional shareholders. 5 out of top 10 Shareholders have now increased their stake in Eros Plc by 62% in aggregate over the last one year.

Eros is deeply saddened to announce that Shri Naresh Chandra our Independent Director passed away on July 9, 2017. He was 82 years old and an esteemed bureaucrat with a glorious career, including receiving the Padma Bhushan award, but above all he was a prestigious and a great human being who never fails to inspire. The Company welcomes to the board Mr Shailendra Swarup who has over 50 years of experience as a corporate attorney in India.

Outlook

Kishore Lulla, Executive Chairman of Eros International Plc commented, "We have made monumental progress with Eros Now touching almost 3 million paying subscribers, a digital library amounting to over 10,000 titles, with the catalogue worth more than a billion dollars and landmark distribution deals with some of the world's largest brands including Apple, Samsung, Vodafone, Etisalat and Verizon just to name a few.

"We look forward to a future where Eros Now will have 100 million subscribers within the next 5 years, with 6 to 8 million paid subscribers in Fiscal Year 2018 therefore driving the profitability and positive cash flows. Having pioneered the Indo China co production model we look forward to replicating this with Turkey Russia Malaysia therefore truly positioning Eros as a global digital player including vertically integrated film studio."

Scaling content co-production and ownership in fiscal 2018 with greater dependence on the co-production model through partnerships with Indian and international talent. The launch of Trinity Pictures, our film label for franchise films, investments in our joint venture Colour Yellow Productions and identifying the right films to sequel from its film library are concrete steps taken in this direction. We are excited about these developments and are looking forward to FY2018 which will see the fruition of this strategy in a significant manner. Trinity Writers Room has been established and already completed development on 20 franchises.

China is a very significant film market and is expected to overtake the US film and Eros expects to release selected films from our slate for wider release into China during FY2018-2019. Dangal , a film starring Aamir Khan, was released in China in over 9,000 screens and grossed over $180 million which is more than the film did in India. Eros is now replicating this model for Turkish films with their local market leader Pana Films.

, a film starring Aamir Khan, was released in China in over 9,000 screens and grossed over $180 million which is more than the film did in India. Eros is now replicating this model for Turkish films with their local market leader Pana Films. Eros currently has two Indo-China co-productions which are scheduled for release in FY2018-2019, a first for any Indian studio Kabir Khan's travel drama and Siddharth Anand's cross-cultural romantic comedy Love In Beijing

Eros Now is on target to achieve 6-8 million paid subscribers at the end of FY2018. Eros Now expects that with encouraging trends in the local markets in the form of crashing data costs and smartphone costs, content consumption through over-the-top (OTT) platforms will benefit tremendously in a growing digital environment.

Trinity's first franchise Sniff is scheduled for release in Q2FY 2018. Two editions of Sniff comics are already available in stores along with iconic Chacha Choudhary comics which are available in five languages. The video game will also be launched before the movie release along with merchandizing and animation series in the pipeline.

Eros has strong pre-sales visibility through television sales for FY 2018 slate. The Company has a compelling slate for FY 2018, including films such as a Colour Yellow Production (directed by Anand Rai), Munna Micheal (Tiger Shroff), Chanda Mama Door Ke (Sushant Singh), untitled directed by Kabir Khan, Reunion (directed by Sujoy Ghosh), Bhavesh Joshi, Farzi, untitled by Rahul Dholakia, Vicky Donor 2, Happy Bhaag Jayegi 2 and Badlapur 2 to name a few Hindi films. In addition, Eros has a number of Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi and Malayalam films such as Kadaisi Vivasayi (Manikandan Tamil), Untitled (Vetrimaran Tamil), Yaanai (Prabhu Solomon Tamil), Guru Tegh Bahadur (Harry Baweja Punjabi), Naale (Malayalam), Posto (Bengali), Untitled (Ravi Jadhav Marathi) to name a few.

Eros International Plc Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31 Fiscal Ended March 31 (dollars in millions) 2017 2016 % change 2017 2016 % change Revenue 52.7 65.1 -19.0% 253.0 274.4 -7.8% 20.4 21.8 Gross profit -6.4% 88.8 101.7 -12.8 Operating profit 4.5 6.9 -34.8% 25.4 37.6 -32.4% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 9.4 14.4 -34.7% 55.7 70.9 -21.4%

(1) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed within this release to our GAAP operating results are included at the end of this release. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2017

Revenue

In fiscal 2017, Eros film slate comprised 45 films of which five were high budget, ten were medium budget and 30 were low budget as compared to 63 films in fiscal 2016, of which six was high budget, sixteen were medium budget and 41 were low budget. In the three months ended March 31, 2016, Eros film slate comprised 12 films of which six were medium budget and six were low budget as compared 5 films in the three months ended March 31, 2017, of which one was medium budget and four were low budget.

In fiscal 2017, the Company's slate of 45 films comprised 12 Hindi films, 16 Tamil/Telugu films and 17 regional films as compared to the same period last year where its slate of 63 films comprised 33 Hindi films, 19 Tamil/Telugu films and 11 regional film. In three months ended March 31, 2017, the Company's slate of 5 films comprised 2 Tamil/Telugu films and 3 regional films as compared to the same period last year where its slate of 12 films comprised 3 Hindi films, 4 Tamil/Telugu films and 5 regional films.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, revenue decreased by 19.0% to $ 52.7 million, compared to $65.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, revenue decreased by 7.8% to $253.0 million, compared to $274.4 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2016.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, aggregate theatrical revenues decreased by 30.7% to $12.4 million from $17.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016, mainly due to less number of films, especially High and medium budget Hindi films, since many of the releases were deferred due to adverse market conditions during the Rupee demonetisation by the Indian government in November 2016 which resulted in decreased footfalls in cinemas in India. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, the aggregate theatrical revenues decreased by 27.0% to $101.0 million from $138.4 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2016. The decrease in theatrical revenues reflects the mix of films released in each period as reflected in the table below. Theatrical revenues in the twelve months ended March 31, 2016 comprised revenues from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajirao Mastani, Tanu Weds Manu Returns three out of the top four highest grossing films of 2016 in comparison to a relatively weakerslate in 2017 with Housefull 3 as the only top 10 film so far coupled with the negative impact of demonetisation on the Indian film industry since November 2016.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, aggregate revenues from television syndication decreased by 16.2% to $22.2 million from $26.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016, mainly due to lower new release television revenues partially offset by catalogue revenues. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, the aggregate revenues from television syndication increased by 22.1% to $88.0 million from $72.1 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2016. This was due to resuming catalogue sales since April 2017 after a brief hold back in catalogue sales in the last two quarters of FY 2016 as reported and accelerating the catalogue sales since in the last two quarters of fiscal 2017 post the Rupee demonetization.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the aggregate revenues from digital and ancillary decreased by 13% to $18.1 million from $20.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016 again reflecting the film slate mix in the comparable periods. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, the aggregate revenues from digital and ancillary increased by 0.2% to $64 million from $63.9 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2016 mainly driven by catalogue monetization strategy, revenues from Eros Now and contribution from other ancillary revenues streams.

Three months ended High Medium Low Total March 31, 2017 1 4 5 March 31, 2016 6 6 12

Twelve months ended High Medium Low Total March 31, 2017 5 10 30 45 March 31, 2016 6 16 41 63

Revenue from India decreased by 37.1% to $19.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $31.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2016 mainly due to the negative impact of the rupee demonetisation and subsequent drop in cinema footfalls. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, revenue from India decreased by 23.7% to $122 million, compared to $159.9 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2016. The decrease was mainly due to lower theatrical revenues from a combination of rupee demonetisation impact as well as a weaker slate mix, with 2016 slate comprising of blockbuster hits such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajirao Mastani and Tanu Weds Manu, and partially offset by a stronger catalogue revenue contribution.

Revenue from Europe decreased by 7% to $10.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $11.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2016. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, revenue from Europe decreased by 24.9% to $25.7 million, compared to $34.2 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2016. This was on account of lower theatrical revenues of the comparable film slate but partially offset by some catalogue sales in the current quarter.

Revenue from North America decreased by 83.3% to $0.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $0.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2016, revenue from North America decreased by 82.9% to $2.5 million, compared to $14.6 million in the twelve months ended March 2016. This was on account of relatively lower theatrical revenues from the film slate and lower catalogue revenues.

Revenue from rest of the world increased by 1.8% to $22.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $21.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2016. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, revenue from the rest of the world increased by 56.5% to $102.8 million, compared to $65.7 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2016, mainly due to decreased theatrical revenues from the film mix offset by increased catalogue revenues and accelerated catching up on sales held back in the second half of fiscal 2016.

Cost of sales

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, cost of sales decreased by 25.4% to $32.3 million compared to $43.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2016. The decrease was mainly because of lower amortisation costs associated with the comparable film mix and lower marketing and advertising costs. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, cost of sales decreased by 5.2% to $164.2 million compared to $172.8 million in twelve months period ended March 31, 2016, primarily due to increases in cumulative amortization costs of $7 million in twelve months ended March 2017.

Gross profit

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, gross profit decreased by 6.4% to $20.4 million, compared to $21.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2016. As a percentage of revenues, the company's gross profit margin was 38.7% in the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to 33.5% in the three months ended March 31, 2016. This was mainly due to high margin catalogue revenues.

In fiscal 2017 gross profit decreased by 12.8% to $88.8 million, compared to $101.7 million in fiscal 2016. As a percentage of revenues, our gross profit margin was 35.1% in the fiscal 2017, compared to 37.0% in fiscal 2016. This was mainly due to an overall weaker slate mix, reduced theatrical revenues for the films released during the rupee demonetization in India but partially offset by strong catalogue revenues.

EBIT

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, EBIT increased by 250% to $4.9 million compared to $1.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2016. In fiscal 2017, EBIT increased by 16.8% to $39.7 million, compared to $34 million in fiscal 2016 mainly due to higher catalogue sales since April 2017 after a brief hold back in catalogue sales in the last two quarters of FY 2016 as reported and accelerating the catalogue sales since in the last two quarters of fiscal 2017 post the Rupee demonetization.

Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 34.7% to $9.4 million compared to $14.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2016. In fiscal 2017, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 21.4% to $55.7 million, compared to $70.9 million in fiscal 2016 mainly due to lower new release revenues due to Rupee demonetization impact offset by significant high margin catalogue revenues.

Administrative costs

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, administrative costs increased by 6.0% to $15.8 million compared to $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. In fiscal 2017, administrative costs decreased by 1.1% to $63.3 million compared to $64.0 million for the fiscal, 2016, due to lower share based compensation.

Net finance costs

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, net finance costs increased by 463.6% $6.2 million, compared to $1.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017. In fiscal 2017, net finance costs increased by 115.0% to $17.2 million, compared to $8 million in fiscal 2016, mainly due to lower income from financing activities and increased borrowing costs.

Income tax expense

In fiscal 2017, the provisions for income taxes are $11.0 million, compared to $12.7 million in fiscal 2016, respectively. Effective income tax rates were 31% and 21.1% for fiscal 2017 and 2016, respectively excluding non-deductible share-based payment charges. The change in effective rate principally reflects a change in the pattern of the profits subject to income tax amongst our subsidiaries.

Net Income

In fiscal 2017 ended March 31, 2017, net income decreased by 13.5% to $11.5 million compared to $13.3 million for the fiscal, 2016.

Trade Receivables

As of March 31, 2017, Trade Receivables increased to $226.8 million from $169.43 million as of March 31, 2016 mainly due to significantly higher catalogue sales in fiscal 2017 compared to fiscal 2016 where Eros had held back at least $40 million of catalogue sales in the last two quarters. Catalogue sales have payment terms that sometimes extend up to a year. We have collected over $25 million of fiscal 2017 trade receivables post balance sheet.

Net Debt

As of March 31, 2017, net debt increased to $157.6 million from $120.4 million as of March 31, 2016 mainly due to Revolving Credit Facility being significantly paid down with internal cash balances offset by relatively lower cash flow from operating activities due to revenue mix being skewed to catalogue revenues that have longer payment cycles.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Income

The Company uses the term Net Income, as the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") define the term as synonymous with profit for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with IFRS provided in this release, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA. The company uses Adjusted EBITDA along with other IFRS measures to evaluate operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of capitalized film content and debt issuance costs) adjusted for impairments of available-for-sale financial assets, profit/loss on held for trading liabilities (including profit/loss on derivatives) share based payments and transaction costs related to equity transactions.

Adjusted EBITDA, as used and defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures employed by other companies and is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures and working capital movement or tax position. However, our management team believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our results of operations because this measure:

is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such, term, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

help investors to evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure; and

is used by our management team for various other purposes, including presentations to our board of directors, as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

See the supplemental financial schedules for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release and in related comments by Eros' management contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as "aim," ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' "feel," "contemplate," ''intend,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''continue,'' ''should,'' ''could,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''project,'' ''predict,'' ''will,'' "future," "goal," "objective," and similar expressions and include references to assumptions and relate to Eros' future prospects, developments and business strategies. Similarly, statements that describe Eros' strategies, objectives, plans or goals are forward-looking statements and are based on information available to Eros as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant statement. Such risks and uncertainties include a variety of factors, some of which are beyond Eros' control, including but not limited to market conditions and economic conditions. Information concerning these and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements is contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in Eros' Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Eros undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect any future events or circumstances, except as required by law. Eros' actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Seasonality

The Groups' financial position and results of operations for any period fluctuate due to film release schedules. Film release schedules take account of holidays and festivals in India and elsewhere, competitor film releases and sporting events.

About Eros International, Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc was the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has a competitive advantage through its extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. Eros International has built a dynamic business model by combining the release of new films every year with the exploitation of its film library. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 AND 2016 (Unaudited; in thousands) As at March 31 2017 2016 (Recasted)* (in thousands) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10,354 10,686 Goodwill 4,992 5,097 Intangible assets trade name 14,000 14,000 Intangible assets content 904,628 795,139 Intangible assets others 4,360 6,127 Available-for-sale financial assets 29,613 30,147 Trade and other receivables 11,443 9,521 Income tax receivable 1,051 2,645 Restricted deposits 335 867 Deferred income tax assets 112 167 Total non-current assets 980,888 874,396 Current assets Inventories 214 287 Trade and other receivables 242,762 188,361 Current income tax receivable 253 238 Cash and cash equivalents 112,267 182,774 Restricted deposits 6,981 1,822 Total current assets 362,477 373,482 Total assets 1,343,365 1,247,878 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 120,082 65,178 Acceptances 8,935 8,688 Short-term borrowings 180,029 210,587 Current income tax payable 7,055 6,234 Total current liabilities 316,101 290,687 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 89,841 92,630 Other long term liabilities 5,350 536 Derivative financial instruments 12,553 22,850 Deferred income tax 35,973 32,002 Total non-current liabilities 143,717 148,018 Total liabilities 459,818 438,705 EQUITY Share capital 31,877 30,793 Share premium 399,686 356,865 Reserves 436,997 423,230 Other components of equity (48,119) (53,310 JSOP reserve (15,985) (17,167 Equity attributable to equity holders of Eros International Plc 804,456 740,411 Non-controlling interests 79,091 68,762 Total equity 883,547 809,173 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 1,343,365 1,247,878

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue 52,675 65,142 252,994 274,428 Cost of sales (32,266 (43,322 (164,240) (172,764 Gross profit 20,409 21,820 88,754 101,664 Administrative cost (15,839 (14,935 (63,309) (64,019 Operating profit 4,570 6,885 25,445 37,645 Finance costs (6,715 (3,131 (19,521) (13,719 Finance income 541 2,037 2,365 5,709 Net finance costs (6,174) (1,094 (17,156) (8,010 Other losses 376 (5,457 14,205 (3,636 Profit before tax (1,228) 334 22,494 25,999 Income tax benefit/ (expense) (845 625 (11,039) (12,711 Profit for the period (2,073) 959 11,455 13,288 Attributable to: Equity holders of Eros International Plc (2,679) (211 3,805 3,797 Non-controlling interest 606 1,170 7,650 9,491 Earnings per share(cents) Basic (loss)/earnings per share (4.4) (0.4 6.4 6.6 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (4.4) (0.4 5.1 5.2

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND LOSS (Unaudited; in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Profit for the period/year (2073) 959 11,455 13,288 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss Revaluation of property (net of tax) 399 399 Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 9,444 (66 6,591 (12,993 Reclassification of cash flow hedge to the statement of income 201 201 804 804 Unrealized gain on available-for-sale financial assets (384) (384) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year 9,261 534 7,011 (11,790 Total comprehensive income for the period/year net of tax 7,188 1,493 18,466 1,498 Attributable to: Equity holders of Eros International Plc 4,242 (124 8,997 (5,632 Non-controlling interest 2,946 1,617 9,469 7,130

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 AND 2016 Year ended March 31 2017 2016 2015 (in thousands) Cash flow from operating activities Profit before tax 22,494 25,999 62,508 Adjustments for: Depreciation 1,082 1,154 1,089 Share based payment 23,471 30,992 21,915 Amortization of intangible film and content rights 135,316 128,303 117,254 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,816 1,131 608 Other non-cash items (10,616) 4,562 17,005 Net finance costs 17,156 8,010 5,861 Gain on sale of Investments (58) Movement in trade and other receivables (72,247) 19,690 (93,975) Movement in inventories (412) 189 67 Movement in trade and other payables 4,141 31,457 1,361 (Gain)/loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 53 (3) (9) Cash generated from operations 122,196 251,484 133,684 Interest paid (18,390) (12,536) (6,929) Income taxes paid (4,813) (4,349) (8,800) Net cash generated from operating activities 98,993 234,599 117,955 Cash flows from investing activities Advance given to an undertaking (2,465) Purchase of available for sale investment (230) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale investment 288 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (678) (1,702) (529) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 56 29 Proceeds from/(investment in) restricted deposits held with banks (4,018) 76 (2,935) Acquisition of cash and cash equivalent in subsidiary 263 Purchase of intangible film rights and content rights (173,481) (211,253) (276,216) Purchase of other intangible assets (1,500) (1,322) Interest received 2,696 2,935 4,198 Net cash used in investing activities (175,191) (211,355) (279,240) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of share capital, net of transaction costs 30,466 5,414 110,027 Proceeds from issue of shares by subsidiary 40 137 1,477 Proceeds from issue out of treasury shares 938 6,294 888 Proceeds from/(repayment of) short term debt with maturity less than three months (net) (39,493) 1,918 (2,983) Proceeds from short term debt 76,310 79,695 69,815 Repayment of short term debt (66,404) (72,746) (65,296) Proceeds from long term debt, net of transaction costs of $384 (2016:$139, 2015: $1,909) 16,522 13,847 91,206 Repayment of long term debt (12,450) (26,962) (27,573) Net cash generated from financing activities 5,929 7,597 177,561 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (70,269) 30,841 16,276 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (238) (1,731) (8,061) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 182,774 153,664 145,449 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year 112,267 182,774 153,664

Supplemental Financial Data

1. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

As at March 31 2017 2016 (in thousands) Trade accounts receivables 226,985 169,413 Trade accounts receivables reserve (163) (130) Trade accounts receivables net 226,822 169,283 Other receivables 25,683 18,493 Prepaid charges 277 1,071 Unbilled revenue 1,423 9,035 Trade and other receivables 254,205 197,882 Current Trade and other receivables 242,762 188,361 Non-Current Trade and other receivables 11,443 9,521 254,205 197,882

The age of trade accounts receivables past due but not impaired is as follows:

As at March 31 2017 2016 (in thousands) Not more than three months 23,593 38,593 More than three months but not more than six months 16,729 41,448 More than six months but not more than one year 43,920 27,594 More than one year 58,516 2,882 142,758 110,517

2. BORROWINGS

An analysis of long-term borrowings is shown in the table below.

Nominal As at March 31 Interest Rate Maturity 2017 2016 (in thousands) Asset backed borrowings Vehicle loan 10 -12% 2017-21 325 260 Term loan BPLR+1.8 2.75% 2016-17 1,264 6,244 Term loan BPLR+2.75% 2017-18 466 1,579 Term loan BPLR+2.85% 2019-20 5,776 7,932 Term loan BPLR+2.55 3.4% 2020-21 11,945 12,945 Term loan MCLR+3.45% 2021-22 14,603 34,379 28,960 Unsecured borrowings Retail bond 6.5% 2021-22 62,672 71,901 Revolving facility LIBOR +7.5% and Mandatory Cost 2016-17 85,000 123,750 Other borrowings 10.5% 2021-22 5,853 6,933 153,525 202,584 Nominal value of borrowings 187,904 231,544 Cumulative effect of unamortized costs (1,665) (2,109) Installments due within one year (96,398) (136,805) Long-term borrowings at amortized cost 89,841 92,630

Bank prime lending rate and marginal cost lending rate ("BPLR" "MCLR") is the Indian equivalent to LIBOR. Asset backed borrowings are secured by fixed and floating charges over certain Group assets.

Analysis of short-term borrowings

Nominal As at March 31 interest rate (%) 2017 2016 (in thousands) Asset backed borrowings Export credit, bill discounting and overdraft BPLR+1-3.5% 41,687 12,028 Export credit and overdraft LIBOR+3.5% 24,572 26,586 Term loan* 13% 14.25% 5,396 Term loan MCLR+4.25% 4,943 76,598 38,614 Unsecured borrowings Commercial paper 10.0% 13.0% 1,511 Other short term loan 1.75% 2.6% 32,871 Other short term loan** 12% 14% 7,033 786 Installments due within one year on long-term borrowings 96,398 136,805 Short-term borrowings at amortized cost 180,029 210,587

*Secured by pledge of shares held in the group's majority owned Subsidiary Eros International Media Limited, India.

**Includes loan of $6,417 from Eros Television Private Limited, a related party.

Fair value of the long term borrowings as at March 31, 2017 is $155,923 (2016: $195,924). Fair values of long-term financial liabilities except retail bonds have been determined by calculating their present values at the reporting date, using fixed effective market interest rates available to the Companies within the Group. As at March 31, 2017, the fair value of retail bond amounting to $43,416 has been determined using quoted prices from the LSE. Carrying amount of short term borrowings are considered a reasonable approximation of fair value.

3. ACCEPTANCES

As at March 31 2017 2016 (in thousands) Payable under the film financing arrangements 8,935 8,688 8,935 8,688

Acceptances comprise of credit availed from financial institutions for payment to film producers for film co-production arrangement entered by the group. The carrying value of acceptances are considered a reasonable approximation of fair value

4. ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

Number of

Shares GBP (in thousands) Authorized Ordinary shares of 30p each at March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016 83,333,333 25,000

Number of Shares USD Allotted, called up and fully paid A Ordinary

30p Shares B Ordinary

30p Shares As at March 31, 2015 31,982,488 25,555,220 30,622 Issue of shares on July 16, 2015 300,000 138 Issue of shares on August 18, 2015 3,500 2 Issue of shares in February 2016 57,860 26 Issue of shares in March 2016 10,900 5 Transfer of B Ordinary to A Ordinary share 594,566 (594,566) As at March 31, 2016 32,949,314 24,960,654 30,793 Issue of shares on April 4, 2016 1,750 1 Issue of shares on July 29, 2016 20,813 8 Issue of shares on August, 2016 387,613 153 Issue of shares on September, 2016 2,107,010 825 Issue of shares on October, 2016 98,500 36 Issue of shares on November, 2016 117,963 45 Issue of shares on December, 2016 14,580 6 Transfer of B Ordinary to A Ordinary share 5,581,272 (5,581,272) Issue of shares of on January, 2017 4,200 2 Issue of shares of on February, 2017 17,437 5 Issue of shares of on March, 2017 11,750 3 As at March 31, 2017 41,312,202 19,379,382 31,877

In July, August and November 2016, the Company issued 62,439 'A' ordinary shares to certain executive directors and ex-employee out of IPO 2006 Plan. As at March 31, 2017, all the share options have been exercised and issued.

On June 9, 2015, the Board of Directors approved a grant of 580,000 'A' ordinary shares to certain executive directors with a fair market value of $21.34 per share. Subject to continued employment, these awards with Nil exercise price, vest over a period of three years. In August 2016, 360,000 shares of 580,000 share awards were issued of which 180,000 shares were issued with restriction. Further, in October 2016, 60,000 shares out of the remaining 220,000 share awards were issued.

The Board of Directors approved grant of 24,500 share awards to certain employees on various dates between the months of August to October 2016. These awards with Nil exercise price and fair market value of 15.91 -$ 17.01 vested on grant date and were issued immediately on vesting dates.

On September 8, 2016, the Board of Directors approved a grant of 100,000 'A' ordinary share awards to a certain employee with Nil value exercise price and a fair market value of $16.2. These awards vested on grant date and were issued on September 23, 2016.

In September 2016, the Company issued 2,000,310 'A' ordinary shares to two of its existing institutional shareholders for an aggregate consideration of $30 million.

On October 12, 2016 January 23, 2017, permitted Class B shares aggregating to 3,247,939 and 2,333,333 Class B shares respectively, were converted into Class A shares. This was effected through the cancellation of 5,581,272 Class B shares and subsequent issuance of the equivalent amount of Class A shares.

On June 5, 2014, the Board of Directors had approved a grant of 525,000 'A' ordinary share awards with a fair market value of $14.95 per share, to certain executive directors and members of senior management. These awards vest subject to certain share price conditions being met on or before May 31, 2015 and the employee remaining in service until May 31, 2015. On fulfilment of share price condition, 487,500 restricted shares were issued on December 1, 2014. All these awards have since vested and shares issued. In case of except 30,000 share awards for which shares were issued on November 2, 2016.

On September 4, 2015, the Company entered into an employment exit agreement with an employee pursuant to which the Board approved a grant of 20,000 'A' ordinary share awards with Nil exercise price and a fair market value of $33.66 per share. These shares were issued on November 2, 2016.

On September 24, 2014, the Board approved a grant of 116,730 'A' ordinary share awards to certain employees. These awards, granted to the employees on October 21, 2014 with Nil exercise price, subject to continued employment, vest annually in three equal tranches from the date of grant. Fair value of each award was $17.07. In April 2016, 1,750 shares were issued with further issuances of 35,050 in October 2016, November 2016, and January 2017.

On June 28, 2016, the Board of Directors approved a grant of 197,820 'A' ordinary share awards to certain employees with a fair value of 14.68 per share. Subject to continued employment, these awards with Nil exercise price vest over a period of two and half years with first tranche vesting on November 11, 2016. In Fiscal 2017, 61,380 shares were issued.

On February 13, 2017, the Company entered into an employment exit agreement with an employee pursuant to which the management approved a grant of 17,437 'A' ordinary share awards with Nil exercise price and a fair market value of $11.5 per share. These shares were issued on February 24, 2017.

As at March 31, 2017, none of the awards were forfeited.

5. ACQUISITION

On August 1, 2015, Eros' subsidiary Eros International Media Limited ("EIML") acquired 100% of the shares and voting interests in Techzone. In accordance with the terms of the agreement between the parties, EIML issued 900,970 equity shares to the shareholders of Techzone at an acquisition date fair value of INR 586 ($9.16) per share. Up to March 31, 2016, pending completion of valuation of assets, including intangible assets, the purchase price was allocated on a preliminary basis to net assets based on initial estimates. On July 31, 2016 the valuation has been completed and purchase price allocation has been finalized and changes recognized with retrospective effect. The impact of the final allocation is not material to the Group's financial position or results of operations.

6. SHARE BASED COMPENSATION PLANS

The compensation cost recognized with respect to all outstanding plans and by grant of shares, which are all equity settled instruments, is as follows:

Three months ending

March 31, Twelve months ending

March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 IPO India Plan 353 569 2,140 1,736 JSOP Plan 906 904 3,622 2,696 Option award scheme 2012 100 253 699 1,610 2014 Share Plan 299 541 1,427 2,361 2015 Share Plan 33 380 328 932 Other share option awards 2,743 3,652 4,405 894 Management scheme (staff share grant) 392 189 10,850 20,763 4,826 6,488 23,471 30,992

In the meeting date June 28, 2016, the Board of Directors approved the following grants:

620,000 'A' ordinary share awards to certain executive directors with a fair value of $14.68 per share. Subject to continued employment these awards with Nil exercise price, vest over a period of three years.

197,820 'A' ordinary share awards to certain employees with a fair market value of $14.68 per share. Subject to continued employment, these awards with Nil exercise price, vest over a period of three years.

On September 8, 2016, the Board of Directors approved, 100,000 'A' ordinary share awards to an employee with a fair market value of $16.2 per share. These awards vested on grant date.

On September 22, 2016, the Board of Directors approved a grant of 18,915 'A' ordinary share awards to certain employees with Nil value exercise price and a fair market value of $16.2. These awards vest over a period of three years.

The Board of Directors approved grant of 24,500 'A' ordinary share awards to certain employees on various dates between the months of August to October 2016. These awards with Nil exercise value and a fair market value of 15.91 $ 17.01 on grant date.

On February 17, 2017, the Board of Directors approved, 50,000 'A' ordinary share awards to an employee with a fair market value of $12.5 per share. Subject to continued employment, these awards with Nil exercise price, vest over a period of three years.

7. INTANGIBLE CONTENT ASSETS

Gross

Content

Assets Accumulated

Amortization Content

Assets (in thousands) As at March 31, 2017 Film and content rights 1,430,523 (796,058) 634,465 Content advances 266,232 266,232 Film productions 3,931 3,931 Non-current content assets 1,700,686 (796,058) 904,628 As at March 31, 2016 Film and content rights 1,158,737 (652,651 506,086 Content advances 284,817 284,817 Film productions 4,236 4,236 Non-current content assets 1,447,790 (652,651 795,139

8. EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three months ended March 31, Twelve months ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in thousands, except number of shares and earnings per share) Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Basic Diluted (Loss)/earnings attributable to the equity holders of the parent (2679) (2679) (211 (211 3,805 3,805 3,797 3,797 Potential dilutive effect related to share based compensation scheme in subsidiary undertaking (106 (673) (732 Adjusted (loss)/earnings attributable to equity holders of the parent (2679) (2,785) (211 (211 3,805 3,132 3,797 3,065 Number of shares Weighted average number of shares 60,568,257 60,568,257 57,908,086 57,908,086 59,410,292 59,410,292 57,731,839 57,731,839 Potential dilutive effect related to share based compensation scheme 1,617,476 1,532,839 1,304,185 Adjusted weighted average number of shares (loss)/earnings per share 60,568,257 62,185,733 57,908,086 57,908,086 59,410,292 60,943,131 57,731,839 59,036,024 Earnings attributable to the equity holders of the parent per share (cents) (4.4) (4.4) (0.4 (0.4 6.4 5.1 6.6 5.2

The above table does not split the earnings per share separately for the 'A' ordinary 30p shares and the 'B' ordinary 30p shares as there is no variation in their entitlement to participate in undistributed earnings.

9. BUSINESS SEGMENTAL DATA

Revenues are presented based on customer location:

Three months ended

March 31, Twelve months ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue by customer's location India 19,719 31,164 129,251 158,843 Europe 365 10,447 7,695 24,367 North America 877 4,413 10,132 19,865 Rest of the world 31,714 19,118 105,916 71,353 Total Revenue 52,675 65,142 252,994 274,428

Three months ended

March 31, Twelve months ended

March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue by group's operation India 19,718 31,306 121,966 159,855 Europe 10,633 11,352 25,686 34,209 North America 88 639 2,549 14,622 Rest of the world 22,236 21,845 102,793 65,742 Total Revenue 52,675 65,142 252,994 274,428

10. Other (Gains)/Losses

Three months ended

March 31, Twelve months ended

March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in thousands) (Gains) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 53 53 (3 Net foreign exchange(gains)/ losses 1,269 (132 (3,903 73 Net losses on held for trading financial liabilities 5,589 3,566 Transaction costs related to equity transactions (58) Impairment loss on available-for-sale financial assets (1,698) (10,297) (376) 5,457 (14,205) 3,636

The net gains/(losses) on held for trading financial liabilities in the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, principally relate to derivative instruments not designated in a hedging relationship.

11. NON-CASH EXPENSES

Significant non-cash expenses except loss on sale of assets, share based compensation, depreciation, derivative interest and amortization were as follows:

As at March 31 2017 2016 (in thousands) Net loss/(gain) on held for trading financial liabilities (10,297 3,566 Provisions for trade and other receivables 2,430 1,315 Balances written back (798) Impairment loss on content advances 1,887 2,545 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss (3,838 (2,864 (10,616 4,562

12. NON GAAP-FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31, Twelve months ended March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in thousands) Net income (2073) 959 11,455 13,288 Income tax (benefit)/expense 845 (625 11,039 12,711 Net finance costs 6174 1,094 17,156 8,010 Depreciation 492 444 1,082 1,154 Amortization (1) 788 426 1,816 1,131 Share based payments (2) 4,826 6,488 23,471 30,992 Net losses on held for trading financial liabilities (1,698) 5,589 (10,297) 3,566 Gain on sale of available-for-sale financial assets (58) Adjusted EBITDA 9,354 14,375 55,664 70,852

(1) Includes only amortization of intangible assets other than intangible content assets.

(2) Consists of compensation costs recognized with respect to all outstanding plans and all other equity settled instruments.

