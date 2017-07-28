Global Market for Cell-Based Assays - Expected to Increase from $17.1 Billion in 2016 to Nearly $28.4 Billion in 2021

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cell-based Assays: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report is an update on the earlier report: Cell-based Assays: Technologies and Global Markets. It reviews global markets for cell-based assays and new developments and forecasts trends for use of these assays for drug discovery, safety and toxicology through 2021. The report includes important assays, technologies and the latest developments and market share by assay type and company, with a special emphasis on the U.S. market. Statistical information on the types of cancers prevalent worldwide is also included.

The report also includes current issues and trends affecting the industry, costs and factors influencing demand. It covers products in development, new technologies, trends, and alliances and mergers. The report offers market data by segment and region. It also provides market trends with respect to drivers, restraints and opportunities.

An overview of the global markets and related technologies for cell-based assays.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Examinations of major issues involved in the research and development (R&D) of more effective cell-based approaches, for drug discovery and absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME)/ toxicity assays in development and in use.

The current market status of cell-based assays in terms of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats facing various assays and developments already on the market.

Discussion of current issues and trends affecting the industry, and costs and other factors influencing demand.

Coverage of new technologies, trends, alliances, and mergers.

Profiles of major players in the industry.



Acea Biosciences

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter

Cellular Dynamics International

Caliper Life Sciences

Celsis In Vitro Technologies (Celsis Ivt)

Cisbio Bioassays

Discoverx Corp.

EMD Millipore

Enzo Life Sciences

Endonovo Therapeutics

Evotec AG

Ge Healthcare

Hemogenix

Life Technologies

Lonza

Molecular Devices (Danaher)

Oncolmmunin

Origene Technologies

Perkinelmer

Promega Corp.

Roche Group

Stemcells Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TTP Labtech

Vivo Biosciences

Vitro Biopharma



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights

3: Overview



4: Assays for Drug Discovery



5: Cell-based Assays: Current Technologies



6: Commercialization of Cell-based Assays

7: Global Cell-based Assay and Instrumentation Market



8: Global Regional Markets



9: Company Profiles



10: Legal Aspects of Cell-based Assays



