

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Vosevi (sofosbuvir 400mg/velpatasvir 100mg/voxilaprevir 100mg), as a once-daily single tablet regimen for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic hepatitis C virus infection. Vosevi was approved by the U.S. FDA on July 18, 2017 for the re-treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic HCV infection.



Gilead also announced an extension of the marketing authorization for Harvoni (ledipasvir 90mg/sofosbuvir 400mg). Previously authorized for the treatment of adults with chronic HCV genotype 1, 3, 4, 5 or 6 infection, the indication for Harvoni has been extended to include the treatment of chronic HCV genotype 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 infection in adolescents aged 12 to < 18 years. The company said Harvoni is the first direct-acting antiviral regimen to receive marketing authorization in the European Union extended for use in the adolescent population.



