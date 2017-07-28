

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures sustained recent gains Friday morning, crawling closer to $50 a barrel for the first time since May.



Traders await the crucial U.S. GDP report and industry data showing the number active U.S. crude oil rigs.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 10 cents at $49.13 a barrel, having jumped 8% in July.



Prices have rallied amid signs that U.S. production will slow in the second half of the year. The rig count has levelled off and domestic inventories have plunged from record highs.



At the same time, OPEC has signaled its determination to end the global supply glut by cutting supplies.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs is expected at 1.00 pm. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1156 and U.S. rig count was 950.



