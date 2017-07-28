Global Data Recovery Market (2017-2023): Uncertainty in Return on Investment is a Key Market Challenge

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Data Recovery Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The data discovery market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2016-2023.

The data discovery is a component of business intelligence which is used by end users to visualize the data precisely and efficiently. The data discovery is an individual operated process which includes the search of items and patterns in a specific data set. The data discovery tolls mainly include the visual tools consisting of geographical maps, heat maps and pivot-tables which in turn makes the process intuitive and fast to find patterns or specific items. The data discovery market facing challenges related to privacy & security concerns. The key factor which is restraining growth of the data discovery market is uncertainty in return on investment. The key drivers of the data discovery market include the enhancing trends of the self- service tools.

The small and mid-size businesses are foreseen to hold the most elevated reception rate in view of the accessibility of less cost of cloud arrangement choices. The manufacturing industry is anticipated to grow with the highest rate considering the forecasted years are foreseen to hold the most elevated reception rate in view of the accessibility of less cost of cloud arrangement choices.

The organizations in the data discovery adopt the strategic initiatives which includes mainly the mergers & acquisitions, Collaboration, Partnership and expansion. The Cloudera Inc. adopted the strategy of expansion and it made an investment of $130 million in the year 2015 to expand it operations across the territorial region of North America.



Companies Mentioned



Birst, Inc.

Clearstory Data

Cloudera, Inc.

Data Meer Inc.

Datawatch Corporation

Endeca

Halo

Microstrategy, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Platfora

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

Sap Se.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

XACT

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Global Data Discovery Market By Region

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qx6gnk/global_data

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716