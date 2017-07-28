Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) today announced that it will transfer production of Invacare Rea manual wheelchairs from its facility in Dïo, Sweden to its wheelchair manufacturing facility in Fondettes, France by January 2018. This move will allow the company to better optimize its wheelchair manufacturing facility in Fondettes, while enabling its Dïo facility to focus on its production of beds for the Nordic market, along with its distribution center for lifestyle products.

"As we continue to make progress in Phase Two of our strategic transformation, we will continue to leverage our existing global infrastructure and further increase efficiencies. By transferring wheelchair production from Dïo to Fondettes, we are able to create a European wheelchair center of excellence that is centrally located to our European customers. We will continue to stay close to our Nordic customers and maintain the on-time and reliable delivery that they have come to expect from us," said Matthew E. Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

In line with this move, Invacare has completed its discussions with the European Works Council and the local union, and will proceed with activities to transfer wheelchair manufacturing to the Fondettes facility by January 2018. The transfer is expected to generate an incremental $1.6 million in annualized pre-tax savings in the Europe business segment. Due to this realignment, the company expects to incur restructuring charges and related operating costs of approximately $1.4 million on a pre-tax basis in the Europe business segment, including severance costs for approximately 70 associates. Consistent with the company's commitment to minimize the impact on associates, transition assistance will be provided to affected employees.

