The official target set by the Chinese government for the end of this decade is still 105 GW.

China's National Energy Agency (NEA) has published a roadmap for the expansion of renewables in the period 2017-2020. The expansion targets for PV are between 21.1 GW and 22.4 GW per year, according to Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory Co. Ltd. (AECEA). This annual quota includes 8 GW per year, which would be realized in the frame of the "Top Runner" program. NEA has also published installation targets for each province by 2020. These, however, do not include small-sized PV systems and relate only to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...