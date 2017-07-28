DDD Stock: The Backtest Is Now CompleteI became bullish on 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) stock on May 8, 2017, when it completed a technical price pattern that confirmed that a bottom had finally been put in, and therefore, a new bull market was in development. After this pattern was completed, 3D Systems stock went on to appreciate by 35% before a correction ensued.I am focusing on this investment because this correction in the stock price has returned to test a number of important metrics. My bullish view on DDD stock is predicated on its ability to remain above these metrics.I outlined these metrics in a previous report titled ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...