

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The US Senate has rejected a Republican proposal to repeal Obama-era health care plan with three GOP lawmakers voting against it.



The so-called 'skinny' repeal, which would eliminate some of the more controversial and unpopular provisions of the Affordable Health Care Act, was voted down by 51 votes to 49 in the Upper House where Republicans have majority.



The Bill would have passed with a simple majority in the Senate where Republicans have a 52-48 upperhand, had Senators voted on party lines.



But a cross-voting by Republican Senators - John McCain, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski - ensured the third setback for President Donald Trump's top legislative priority to repeal Obamacare this week.



'I thought it was the right vote,' McCain told reporters as he left the Capitol.



Many see McCain's key negative vote as a sweet revenge on Trump, who two years ago mocked the Vietnam War veteran's record, noting that he prefers heroes 'who weren't capture.'



The late-night Senate drama saw Vice President Mike Pence furiously lobbying McCain for more than 20 minutes before the vote.



The Arizona senator, who has been resting after being diagnosed with brain tumour, returned to Capitol Hill Tuesday to cast his key vote to allow the debate on health care legislation reform to go forward.



Trump had then thanked the Arizona senator for playing 'such a vital role' in the vote.



But Thursday, the President said the three Republicans, including McCain, and 48 Democrats 'let the American people down'.



Obamacare repeal would have resulted in 16 million people losing their health insurance by 2026, with insurance premiums increasing by 20 percent. But a series of legislative rejections this week has thrown its future into doubt.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX