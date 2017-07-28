Global Market for Blood Plasma Was Worth $16.8 Billion in 2016 - Expected to Reach $23.0 Billion in 2021

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma market by application, product category, mode of delivery, end user and geographic market. The report includes key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing. The report also features an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global blood plasma market and patents that highlight past, current and projected global technology trends.
The blood plasma market is primarily segmented into five major blood plasma components: immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmunes, coagulation factors, and other plasma fractionation products. Immunoglobulins are further segmented into intravenous immunoglobulins, subcutaneous immunoglobulins and normal immunoglobulins such as immunoglobulin A (IgA), immunoglobin D (IgD), immunoglobin E (IgE), immunoglobin G (IgG), and immunoglobin M (IgM).
The global blood plasma market is further segmented by application which helps in understanding the potency of blood plasma products in several therapeutic treatments. Products based on these applications are explored in detail and their influence on R&D is examined. The market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Companies profiled in this report include Grifols S. A., Octopharma AG, Biotest AG, Shire, CSL Ltd., Kedrion S.p.A., China Biologic Products, Sanquin, and others.
- ADMA Biologics Inc.
- Arthrex Inc.
- Baxter International
- Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.
- Biotest AG
- Cerus Corp.
- China Biologic Products Inc.
- CSL Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Grifols International S.A.
- Innovative Research
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Kedrion SPA
- LFB SA
- Octopharma AG
- Prime Biologics
- Sanquin
- Shanghai Raas
- Shire Plc
- TCS Biosciences Ltd.
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
4: Market Breakdown by Product Type
5: Market Breakdown by End User
6: Market Breakdown by Application
7: Market Breakdown by Mode of Delivery
8: Market Breakdown by Region
9: Patent Review of Blood Plasma Products
10: Analysis of Market Opportunities
11: Company Profiles
