

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Friday announced the premerger Baker Hughes Inc. financial results for the second quarter of 2017. Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC is the successor to Baker Hughes Inc. following the completion of the combination with GE Oil and Gas.



For the second quarter, net loss attributable to Baker Hughes was $179 million or $0.42 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $911 million, or $2.08 per share.



Adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $46 million or $0.11 per share, compared to loss of $392 million or $0.90 per share a year ago.



Operating loss in the quarter narrowed to $56 million from loss of $570 million a year ago.



Revenues were almost flat at $2.404 billion, compared to $2.408 billion a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX