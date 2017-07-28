

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the health of the Swiss economy rose in July, suggesting that the economic outlook remains favorable, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Friday.



The KOF Economic Barometer climbed to 106.8 in July from 105.8, which was revised from 105.5. Economists had forecast a 106 reading.



The Barometer has been trending above its historical average for some time now and the outlook for the Swiss economy remains favorable, the KOF said.



The strongest impulses contributing positively to the dynamics of the Barometer came from indicators for the tourist industry as well as from the ones for the export development, the think tank added.



