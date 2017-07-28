Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.8% by 2023: Huge Capital Investment & High Cost Limits Growth

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report

Radio frequency beauty equipment is the cosmetic equipment used for skin tightening, rejuvenations, cellulite body shaping, lifting & firming, fat burning, whiten and tenderize problem areas, weight loss, etc. Technical advancement in medical equipment provides its operators facility to administrate IR (Infra-Red), Laser treatments, RF (Radio Frequency) and DPC (Dynamic Pulse Control) by using one machine. So, adoption of technological innovation in the aesthetics market is boosting the demand of the radio frequency beauty equipment market. Increasing demand for aesthetics market to all over the world leads to growth of radio frequency beauty equipment market with a CAGR of approx 15.87% during forecast period 2016-2023.

However, huge capital investment and high cost of the radio frequency beauty equipment is hampering the demand of the radio frequency beauty equipment market. The major challenge faced by radio frequency beauty equipment market is side effect such as mild swelling, skin redness, sinking of skin and many more of the radio frequency beauty procedure.

Geographically radio frequency beauty equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Asia Pacific accounts highest revenue share and dominating region in the radio frequency beauty equipment market during forecast period 2016-2023.

Companies Mentioned



Cynosure

Syneron Medical Ltd

Lumenis

Valeant Pharmaceutical International

Cymedics

Alma Lasers

Ibramed

Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology

Sharplight Technologies

Venus Concepts

Melya Beauty Equipment

Sharpligh Technologies

Spectrum Health & Beauty Equipments

Shanghai Easylaser Industry

Weifang Km Electronics



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



