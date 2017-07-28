

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $3.35 billion, or $0.78 per share. This was higher than $1.70 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $62.88 billion. This was up from $57.69 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.35 Bln. vs. $1.70 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 97.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 90.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $62.88 Bln vs. $57.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%



