

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) released earnings for second quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $32 million, or $0.36 per share. This was lower than $37 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $449 million. This was up from $428 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $32 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $449 Mln vs. $428 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.35



