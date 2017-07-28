NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQB: LXRP), a client of NNW that develops and out-licenses its proprietary technology for improved taste, rapidity, and delivery of bioactive compounds, including cannabinoids.

The publication, entitled, "Biotech Players Lead the Growth Charge in the Legal Cannabis Market," discusses five companies that are targeting areas of unmet medical need through cannabis-based therapies.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/biotech-players-lead-growth-charge-legal-cannabis-market/

"Food bioscience company Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQB: LXRP) (CSE: LXX), for instance, enjoys a unique position in this sub-sector. As the only publicly traded company with a cannabis-based intellectual portfolio that includes NSAIDs, nicotine and vitamins, Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries, and it recently received its first patents in the U.S. and Australia relating to edible forms of cannabinoids (http://nnw.fm/e8LvY).

"Lexaria Energy products also utilize the company's patented infusion technology to deliver federally legal hemp oil ingredients inside nutritious and tasty formulations that are free of the bitter taste typically associated with hemp. Products in this line include the Lexaria Energy Bar, a hemp oil-infused protein bar. Other nutritious products are in development for the Lexaria Energy line, with a focus on ensuring responsible production techniques and gluten-free formulations."

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and was granted its first patents in the USA and in Australia related to edible forms of cannabinoids. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

