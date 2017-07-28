TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- Unigold Inc. ("Unigold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: UGD) is pleased to announce that the Direccion General de Mineria has completed and finalized the review of the exploration concession application in respect of the Neita Property in the Dominican Republic.

The application is now open for public review. Unigold will publish an extract of the application in a national Dominican newspaper twice, the second publication being made ten (10) days after the first, as stipulated in Article 145 of the Mining Law. The first publication was made today Friday, July 28th in "El Caribe" newspaper.

Final review and approval, and the granting of the concession, is made by the Ministry of Energy and Mines after a 30 day term has passed since the second publication, subject to comments from the public.

Unigold is appreciative of the professionalism and openness that the Direccion General de Mineria demonstrated throughout the application process. The Company continues to believe that the Dominican Republic is a premier destination for mineral exploration in terms of government transparency, mineral wealth, stable government, open economic borders, trained workforce and installed infrastructure.

Unigold continues to advise investors to use caution in the trading of the Company's securities until such time as notice is received from the Ministry of Energy and Mines regarding the final granting of the concession.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document, including statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our assumptions and estimates and are subject to risk and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words like "strategy", "expects", "plans", "believes", "will", "estimates", "intends", "projects", "goals", "targets", and other words of similar meaning. You can also identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We wish to caution you that such statements contained are just predictions or opinions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward-looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Mr. Joseph Del Campo

Interim President & CEO

416.866.8157

jdelcampo@unigoldinc.com

www.unigoldinc.com



