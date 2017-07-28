3D Printing Metals Market will be Worth $12B in 2028: Emerging Technology is Now Showing Signs of Maturity

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Printing Metals 2018-2028" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

After initial commercialisation in the 1990s, 3D printing metals has witnessed a flurry of interest in recent years. Key players have been quick to capitalise on this demand, enjoying exponential revenue growth since 2013 as a result. The expiration of several key powder bed fusion patents in 2016 will almost certainly drive down printer prices, which, combined with market consolidation in the form of a number of high profile acquisitions, suggests this emerging technology is now showing signs of maturity. However, at this stage it would be a mistake to underestimate the enormous potential for innovation in 3D printing of metals.

In 2017, several companies launched new printer technologies with the promise of overcoming some of the existing barriers to adoption, such as lower printer prices, faster build speeds, cheaper materials, and more. Increasing throughput and streamlining production efficiencies will drive demand growth for printers and materials substantially.

Given these market trends, the analyst forecasts that the global market for 3D printing metals will reach a value of $12 billion by the year 2028.

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems

Advanced Powders & Coatings

Airbus

Arcam AB

Argen Corp

Boeing

Cytosurge

EFESTO

EOS

Fabrisonic

Fraunhofer

GE Aviation

Hofmann

Hoganas

Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies

John Deere

LPW Technology

Land Rover BAR

Legor Group

Lockheed Martin

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Printing Processes



4. Emerging Printing Processes



5. Properties of Commercially Available Printers



6. Printer Materials



7. Application Case Studies



8. Investments, Acquisitions and Partnerships



9. Market Statistics and Trends in 2016



10. Printers and Materials: Market Forecasts for 2018-2028



11. Appendix: Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdjpk7/3d_printing

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716