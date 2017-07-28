At the request of Maha Energy AB, Maha Energy AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 31, 2017.



Security name: Maha Energy AB TO 2 A ------------------------------------- Short name: MAHA TO 2 A ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009994551 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 141924 -------------------------------------



Terms: Issue price, 7,45 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new A- share in Maha Energy AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: June 8, 2017 - May 29, 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 27, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.