

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 2.6 percent, up from 1.4 percent in the prior quarter.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the euro and the franc, it held steady against the pound and the yen.



The greenback was worth 1.1726 against the euro, 111.12 against the yen, 1.3093 against the pound and 0.9670 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



